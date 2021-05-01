ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.

EXLS stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. 191,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

