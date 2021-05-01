Exponent, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

