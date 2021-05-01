Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $149.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.