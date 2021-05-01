Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.12.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

