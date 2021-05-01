Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

