Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

