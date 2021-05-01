Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $380.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

