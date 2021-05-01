Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $307.10, but opened at $329.67. Facebook shares last traded at $326.29, with a volume of 786,697 shares trading hands.

The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

