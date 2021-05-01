Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.45 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $456.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.11. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $465.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

