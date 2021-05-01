Falconswap Market Capitalization Tops $9.68 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $181,849.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.00823358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045418 BTC.

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.