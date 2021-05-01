Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.54

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 52844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.