Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,752 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $83.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

