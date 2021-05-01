Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 59.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.