Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

