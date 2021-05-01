Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $755,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18.

