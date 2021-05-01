Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

