Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

FEEXF remained flat at $$4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital raised Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

