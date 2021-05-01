Fetch.ai Trading Up 77.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $507.58 million and $71.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

