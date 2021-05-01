Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stake Decreased by Independent Order of Foresters

Independent Order of Foresters lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM opened at $52.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

