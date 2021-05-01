Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after buying an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

