Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 139.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.77 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

