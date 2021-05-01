Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Up 70.6% in April

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 142,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $405.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

