Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 480 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

