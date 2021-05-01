Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

