Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $222.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

