Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

CERN stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

