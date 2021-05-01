Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,370,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.78 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

