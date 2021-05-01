Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

