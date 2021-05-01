Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 395 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

