Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

