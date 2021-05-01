First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.36. 134,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

