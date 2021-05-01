First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

TAIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 186,610 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

