First American Trust FSB Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. 457,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,229. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

