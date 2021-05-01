First American Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 67,370 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $56.15. 21,907,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

