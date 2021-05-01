First American Trust FSB Sells 674 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 1,033,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,078. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.