First American Trust FSB Sells 800 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after buying an additional 708,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 4,481,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

