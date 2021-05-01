First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Financial Contrast

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HomeStreet pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01% HomeStreet 16.89% 10.39% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 4.68 $457.37 million N/A N/A HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.48 $17.51 million $1.70 24.02

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Citizens BancShares and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 2 0 2.67 HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus target price of $937.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats HomeStreet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 542 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

