First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

