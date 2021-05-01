First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12,500.00 and last traded at $12,500.00, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11,900.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12,107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11,560.60.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

