First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 8,849,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

