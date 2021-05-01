First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 139,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:FIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 42,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.