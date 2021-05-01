First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

