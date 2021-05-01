Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

