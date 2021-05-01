Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 135,444 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,833,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 135,444 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,999,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

