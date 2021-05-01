Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $738,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $82.55. 9,141,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

