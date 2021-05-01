Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 360,081 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of JD.com worth $630,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

