Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 352,355 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.96% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $426,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. 1,166,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.24 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

