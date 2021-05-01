Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.