Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.27. The company had a trading volume of 566,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

