Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.27. The company had a trading volume of 566,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.