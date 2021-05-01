Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $13.71 on Friday, hitting $187.97. 2,076,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

